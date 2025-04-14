ETV Bharat / state

JMM's 13th Convention Begins In Jharkhand Capital Ranchi

Ranchi: The 13th convention of the ruling Hemant Soren led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha started on Monday, 14 April at the Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Khelgaon here.

More than 3500 representatives of the party from more than 8 states are participating in the two-day 'Mahaadhiveshan'.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's central president Shibu Soren, vice-president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother Roopi Soren attended the event despite ill health. The Chief Minister himself reached the Mahaadhiveshan venue with his parents from their residence in Morhabadi.

Many party officials including Gandey MLA and CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, Bansat Soren, Minister Hafizul Hasan are participating in the Mahaadhiveshan.

In his welcome speech during the 13th Central Mahaadhiveshan of JMM, working president Hemant Soren said that “countless people have been martyred for Jharkhand”. “Today we salute all of them. JMM has been representing farmers, Dalits, backward people”.