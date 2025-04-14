JMM's 13th Convention Begins In Jharkhand Capital Ranchi

Ranchi: The 13th convention of the ruling Hemant Soren led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha started on Monday, 14 April at the Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Khelgaon here.
More than 3500 representatives of the party from more than 8 states are participating in the two-day 'Mahaadhiveshan'.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's central president Shibu Soren, vice-president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mother Roopi Soren attended the event despite ill health. The Chief Minister himself reached the Mahaadhiveshan venue with his parents from their residence in Morhabadi.
Many party officials including Gandey MLA and CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, Bansat Soren, Minister Hafizul Hasan are participating in the Mahaadhiveshan.
In his welcome speech during the 13th Central Mahaadhiveshan of JMM, working president Hemant Soren said that “countless people have been martyred for Jharkhand”. “Today we salute all of them. JMM has been representing farmers, Dalits, backward people”.
Referring to his father Shibu Soren as 'Guruji', the Chief Minister said that the former's movement lasted a long time “and after countless martyrdoms we have got a separate state”.
“After getting a separate state, happiness was visible on the faces of the people here (Jharkhand) and people breathed a sigh of relief”.
The Chief Minister said that it was “unfortunate that our soldiers used to fight for a separate state, but there was less discussion on how the state would develop”.
“After the separation of the state, the command of this state went into the hands of such people who had nothing to do with the people here”.
During the convention, senior MLA of the party and former Deputy Chief Minister Stephen Marandi read the party's political proposal proposing caste census and 27 percent reservation for OBC, 1932 based local policy and opposition to delimitation.
He also said that JMM was against the amendment in the Waqf Act.
