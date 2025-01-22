JKRERA Begins Action In Jammu To Curb Illegal Colonies

Srinagar: A week after directing the real estate dealers and owners to compulsorily register with the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA) in Kashmir, the agency is now active in the Jammu district where it has decided to curb the growth of "illegal colonies".

JKRERA Chairperson Satish Chandra said that the authority will begin inspections in Jammu district with the Revenue department to ensure planned development, protect homebuyers’ interests and prevent unauthorised constructions.

"Notices will be issued to the defaulters and strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development ) Act, 2016 and the rules and regulations made thereunder," Chandra said.

Last week, the authority inspected 20 construction sites in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed the real estate dealers and owners to register with the authority on its website. The Authority was set up in 2024 following the enactment and implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Before the act, the real estate sector was unregulated with revenue, municipal and other departments of the government would regulate under prevailing construction and Revenue laws.

However, the authority, which is headed by Chandra and has two members, and has drawn other revenue and town planners from other developers, will keep a check on the construction of colonies, apartments and other shopping malls which are being built in the cities and towns of the Union Territory. The registration has been made compulsory and those failing to do would face jail and fine, Chandra told ETV Bharat.