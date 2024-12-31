ETV Bharat / state

All Have Right To Protest...Can't Silence Them With Guns: JKPCC President Calls for Immediate Release Of Detainees

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra said party is not against development projects but wants the concerns of the stakeholders to be addressed.

All Have Right To Protest...Can't Silence Them With Guns: JKPCC President Calls for Immediate Release Of Detainees
JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra (middle) addressing press conference (ETV Bharat)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday raised his concerns over the ongoing protests in Katra against the proposed ropeway project. Also, he condemned the detention of protesters and political leaders, highlighting the inhumane conditions they are reportedly facing.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu party headquarters, Karra expressed solidarity with the people of Katra saying, "Individuals have the right to protest if they feel their livelihood is under threat. You cannot silence them with guns."

He pointed out that the detained individuals are being held in overcrowded and unhygienic facilities, with some jails housing four times their intended capacity. "Don't they have the right to voice their concerns properly?" he questioned.

Karra emphasised that the Congress party is not against development projects but called for a balanced approach that takes into account the concerns of local stakeholders. "If any project impacts tourism or local livelihood, it is imperative to hold a dialogue with the concerned stakeholders. Unilateral decisions will only worsen the situation," he warned.

The JKPCC president also criticised the delayed response from the administration, questioning the Governor's recent statement about engaging with stakeholders. "The question remains, who will they talk to when many stakeholders are behind bars?" he asked.

Reiterating the party's stance, Karra demanded an immediate release of all detainees as a prerequisite for a meaningful dialogue. "Only by addressing the grievances of the people and ensuring justice can we pave the way for sustainable solutions," he added.

