J&K: Woman Among 14 Declared Proclaimed Offenders In Rajouri

The accused were declared absconding after they crossed the LoC into Pakistan to join terror ranks, reports Mohd Ashraf ganie.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jammu: A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has declared 14 individuals, including a woman from Kotranka sub-division of Rajouri district, as absconders and initiated legal proceedings against them after they crossed into Pakistan years ago to join terror ranks in the neighbouring country.

The court issued a warning stating that if these individuals do not surrender to the police or appear before the court within 30 days, all their movable and immovable property will be confiscated.

The Munsif Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Kotranka, issued an order following an application by the SHO of Kotranka. The application sought permission to declare a woman and 13 others as absconders and proceed against them under charges filed in 2011 under Section 2/3 of the Enemy and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance. These individuals have been untraceable since then.

Despite multiple warrants issued against them, the accused could not be arrested as they have not returned home for years.

On Friday, the Kotranka police, using drum beats in the local market, publicly announced that the 14 individuals have been declared absconders.

They have been identified as Khadam Hussain, Mohammad Sharif, Sohbat Ali, Mohammad Aslam and Hakam Jan—all residents of Kandi, Kotranka; Mohammad Iqbal and Noorani—both residents of Ladakutti, Kotranka; Gulzar and Mohammad Azam—both residents of Guda Sarkari; Gulzar Hussain of Pidi), Munir Hussain of Gakharot, Mohammad Shabbir of Panjnada, Kala of Dhar Sakri and Jabir Hussain, a resident of Kanthol, Rajouri.

