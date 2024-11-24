ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Woman Among 14 Declared Proclaimed Offenders In Rajouri

Jammu: A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has declared 14 individuals, including a woman from Kotranka sub-division of Rajouri district, as absconders and initiated legal proceedings against them after they crossed into Pakistan years ago to join terror ranks in the neighbouring country.

The court issued a warning stating that if these individuals do not surrender to the police or appear before the court within 30 days, all their movable and immovable property will be confiscated.

The Munsif Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Kotranka, issued an order following an application by the SHO of Kotranka. The application sought permission to declare a woman and 13 others as absconders and proceed against them under charges filed in 2011 under Section 2/3 of the Enemy and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance. These individuals have been untraceable since then.