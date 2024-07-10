ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Two Newborns Found Dead With Throats Slit In Poonch's Mendhar; Father Held

The bodies of the two babies were recovered from their house in Chajjla Khani area of Mankote village. Police have detained the babies' father for the alleged murders.

Police officials carrying the bodies of the two newborns on Wednesday.
Police officials carrying the bodies of the two newborns on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: Two newborn babies were found dead with their throats slit on Wednesday in Mendhar are of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

The bodies of the two babies were recovered from their house in Chajjla Khani area of Mankote village. Police have detained the babies' father for the alleged murders.

"A 26-year-old woman delivered twins babies through normal delivery at her home in Chajjla Khani area of Mankote and subsequently both of them were found in a pool of blood in the bathroom of the house," a police spokesperson said.

The police team comprising among others SDPO Mendhar and Incharge Police Post Mankote visited the spot after receiving the information about it. "Police while taking cognizance of this heinous crime have detained Mohammad Khurshid, the husband of the 26-year-old woman for questioning and the dead bodies of twins have been shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar, for legal purposes. Further details about the incident are awaited," the spokesperson said.

