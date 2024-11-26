ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Traffic Police Brakes On SRTC Buses Puts Corporation Revival At Stake; Rs 4 Lakh Daily Losses Incurred

Srinagar: Facing daily losses in lakhs after its passenger buses were banned entry into Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) has red-flagged the government about the losses and the public woes.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Managing Director of SRTC, said the corporation which has been running the passenger bus fleet since October 2021 is facing a daily loss of Rs 4 lakh as the revenue collection from passenger buses has declined from 8 lakh to mere four lakh rupees daily. Thus the corporation which was breathing its last breath before the launch of the new bus fleet is again facing monthly losses of Rs 1.20 crore.

The MD has written a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Traffic, urging him to allow SRTC buses to operate through the Srinagar city so that hardships being faced by the general commuters as well as SRTC are mitigated.

The MD has said that the buses were stopped from entering into Srinagar city from November 4 when the first assembly session was held.

"The north sector buses are being stopped at Bemina Bypass and South Sector buses at Pantha Chowk by the Police authorities due to which the general masses are facing significant hardships and are regularly approaching JKSRTC with their woes. The issue has now become an administrative one and needs to be redressed at the highest level," Srangal has apprised the IG in the letter.

The SRTC launched the new fleet of passenger buses and trucks in 2020 after the Jammu and Kashmir administration infused it with financial assistance of Rs 200 crore to make it self-reliant so that the corporation meets its expenditure out of the earnings of these vehicles. The corporation bought 655 buses and trucks and allotted 125 buses for inter-district services in the Kashmir valley.

"These BS-VIl, pollution free buses cater the transport needs at every nook and corner in the UT of J&K and have become lifeline for the poor people of Kashmir division. These buses were operating un-interpreted since October-2021 and the general public were benefited to their best satisfaction," Srangal said.