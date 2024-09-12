ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Top Cops Meet Army's Tiger Division To Boost Jammu's Security

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Top police officers on Thursday visited the Indian Army’s Tiger Division in Jammu for a high-level security meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and other senior army officials, a Jammu-based Defence PRO, Suneel Bartwal said.

Nalin Prabhat, Director General (Operations & Security) and DG designate of J&K and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain attended the meeting among others.

The visit aimed at reviewing security and enhancing operational strategies of the Jammu division in the wake of the upcoming events, the PRO said.

Bartwal said that the meeting gave a platform for an in-depth discussion on various operational and security aspects pertinent to the region.

“Prabhat and Jain engaged with the GOC and other army officers to ensure comprehensive preparedness and effective coordination among the forces. The dialogue aimed at strengthening security protocols and operational efficiency to address any emerging challenges,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, both Prabhat and Jain praised the “unwavering commitment and synergy between the Tiger Division and other security agencies.”