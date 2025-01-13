ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Three More Children Die At Rajouri Village As Mystery Continues To Shroud Cause Of Death

Badhaal (Rajouri): While Badhaal village here in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir is still trying to make peace with the mysterious deaths of nine residents last month, the wounds have reopened afresh as three more children, related to the earlier victims, succumbed in the same manner on Monday.

The deaths of the three children under mysterious deaths has triggered a wave of mourning at Badhaal village even as authorities seem to be clueless over the cause of the mass deaths.

State Surveillance Officer Jammu Kashmir, Dr Harjeet Rai told ETV Bharat that six patients from the village were admitted to Jammu Shalimar Hospital, where three children died on Monday and three others are in critical condition. Rai informed that the children who died today are the relatives and neighbors of those who died last month. The health officer did not reveal the cause of the mysterious deaths.

In December last year, several teams of medical/health experts were deployed to Rajouri after nine people of the same Badhaal village had died in December .With the three fresh deaths, the toll has reached 12. The report of the team of experts over the mass deaths is yet to be made public leading to a conundrum of sorts.

Officials said that samples have been collected from the patients and investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the deaths.