J&K: Three More Children Die At Rajouri Village As Mystery Continues To Shroud Cause Of Death

Badhaal (Rajouri): While Badhaal village here in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir is still trying to make peace with the mysterious deaths of nine residents last month, the wounds have reopened afresh as three more children, related to the earlier victims, succumbed in the same manner on Monday.
The deaths of the three children under mysterious deaths has triggered a wave of mourning at Badhaal village even as authorities seem to be clueless over the cause of the mass deaths.
State Surveillance Officer Jammu Kashmir, Dr Harjeet Rai told ETV Bharat that six patients from the village were admitted to Jammu Shalimar Hospital, where three children died on Monday and three others are in critical condition. Rai informed that the children who died today are the relatives and neighbors of those who died last month. The health officer did not reveal the cause of the mysterious deaths.
In December last year, several teams of medical/health experts were deployed to Rajouri after nine people of the same Badhaal village had died in December .With the three fresh deaths, the toll has reached 12. The report of the team of experts over the mass deaths is yet to be made public leading to a conundrum of sorts.
In a press statement, a district administration spokesperson said that DIG Rajouri-Poonch, Tejinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Sikarwar, visited Badhaal on Monday to assess the prevailing ground situation and ensure immediate support to the community.
As part of the relief measures, the DC Rajouri deployed ambulances, health teams and ASHA workers to provide essential medical assistance to the residents, he said. Furthermore, other departments have been activated to ensure seamless coordination and cooperation with the general public, added the spokesperson.
According to the spokesperson, samples have been collected from patients and investigations have been initiated to determine the cause of the ailments.
“The administration is closely monitoring the situation and will take necessary action based on the outcome of the investigations. The general public is advised not to panic and to follow any advisories issued by the authorities,” he added.
Apart from health teams, the police has also started a fresh investigation in the matter.
