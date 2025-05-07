ETV Bharat / state

J&K Tense Amid Apprehension Of War, Control Rooms Set Up In Srinagar And Sopore

Srinagar: Tension prevails across Jammu and Kashmir amid shelling by Pakistan in Poonch district and on the line of control.



The valley remained tense on Wednesday even as government offices and schools remained open in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal while they were shut in three northern districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts. Transport and public movement in the valley remained normal but was thin as compared to busy markets and roads on usual days. The tension in the vally has been palpable since fighter aircraft hovered over Kashmir skies as India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and hit nine locations inside Pakistan and PoK, targeting terrorist hotpots.

An unidentified aircraft which crashed at Wuyan on outskirts of Srinagar added to residents' panic even as its videos and pictures circulated widely shared on social media. In a bid to facilitate inter-departmental coordination, monitor developments, and ensure timely dissemination of information, the administration has set up control rooms at Srinagar and Sopore.



The control rooms will also act as grievance redressal platform for people, enabling swift resolution of issues in real-time, the administration said. Amid the war-like situation, hospital roofs in the valley were painted with Red Cross to avoid any hits incase of air strikes. Police warned citizens against sharing or uploading any content related to security deployments or ongoing operations on social media platforms.