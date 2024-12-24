ETV Bharat / state

J&K Speaker Forms Nine-Member Committee To Finalize Legislative Rules Ahead Of Budget Session

The committee having Speaker AR Rather as its ex-officio Chairman has been formed under Rule 363 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather
Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather (File/ PTI)
Srinagar: Abdul Rahim Rather, the speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, constituted a nine-member committee on Tuesday to complete the legislative assembly's draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The committee, according to the order, was formed in accordance with Rule 363 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather would act as its ex-officio chairman.

The committee members include Mubarik Gul (NC), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M), Saifullah Mir (NC), Nizam-ud-din Bhat (Congress), Pawan Kumar Gupta (BJP), Hasnain Masoodi (NC), Ranbir Singh Pathania (BJP), and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Independent, backing the ruling alliance).

Interestingly, the committee consists of seven members from the ruling alliance and two from the BJP, with no representatives from the Kashmir-based opposition included.

The committee is expected to finalize the draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business ahead of the upcoming Budget session.

The order comes a day after Rather stated that the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is tentatively set to begin on February 10, though the final decision will be made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"We are preparing for a session that is both impactful and productive, addressing the major challenges facing the Union Territory and setting the agenda for the year ahead. The session is expected to start on February 10, with the final decision to be made by the Lieutenant Governor," he had said.

