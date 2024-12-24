ETV Bharat / state

J&K Speaker Forms Nine-Member Committee To Finalize Legislative Rules Ahead Of Budget Session

Srinagar: Abdul Rahim Rather, the speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, constituted a nine-member committee on Tuesday to complete the legislative assembly's draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The committee, according to the order, was formed in accordance with Rule 363 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather would act as its ex-officio chairman.

The committee members include Mubarik Gul (NC), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M), Saifullah Mir (NC), Nizam-ud-din Bhat (Congress), Pawan Kumar Gupta (BJP), Hasnain Masoodi (NC), Ranbir Singh Pathania (BJP), and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Independent, backing the ruling alliance).

Interestingly, the committee consists of seven members from the ruling alliance and two from the BJP, with no representatives from the Kashmir-based opposition included.