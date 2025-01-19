ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Seized Contraband Destroyed In Anantnag

Anantnag: In the ongoing offensive against drug trade in Kashmir valley, J&K Police have destroyed a huge quantity of contraband in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A police spokesperson said that they destroyed seized contraband substances as per court orders.

In compliance with the directions of the Sessions Court, Anantnag Police, under the supervision of a duly constituted committee, destroyed a significant quantity of seized contraband substances in accordance with Section 52A of the NDPS Act, he said.

As per the police spokesperson, the committee overseeing the destruction included SSP Anantnag, DySP ANTF, DySP CI, DySP Headquarters Anantnag, and DySP DAR Anantnag. The process was carried out at Kashmir Health Care System, Lassipora, adhering strictly to legal protocols and environmental safety standards, he added.