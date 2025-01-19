J&K: Seized Contraband Destroyed In Anantnag

Anantnag: In the ongoing offensive against drug trade in Kashmir valley, J&K Police have destroyed a huge quantity of contraband in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
A police spokesperson said that they destroyed seized contraband substances as per court orders.
In compliance with the directions of the Sessions Court, Anantnag Police, under the supervision of a duly constituted committee, destroyed a significant quantity of seized contraband substances in accordance with Section 52A of the NDPS Act, he said.
As per the police spokesperson, the committee overseeing the destruction included SSP Anantnag, DySP ANTF, DySP CI, DySP Headquarters Anantnag, and DySP DAR Anantnag. The process was carried out at Kashmir Health Care System, Lassipora, adhering strictly to legal protocols and environmental safety standards, he added.
The contraband substances destroyed were seized from Police Stations Pahalgam, Aishmuqam, Srigufwara, Mattan, Larnoo, and Kokernag. The items included poppy straw, fukki 155.37 kg, charas powder, bung boosa 99.022 kg, codeine phosphate 64 bottles, liquor 889 bottles and trimodal tablets 140 tablets.
A police officer said that the Anantnag Police reaffirms its unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace and promoting a drug-free society.
In another action against drug trafficking and its financial networks in Anantnag earlier this month, Anantnag Police attached the double-storey residential house of an alleged drug peddler in the south Kashmir district.
According to a police spokesperson, the house owned by one Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar, resident of Satkipora built on 1 Kanal of land and valued at approximately 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to proceeds of drug trafficking as per the police spokesperson.
