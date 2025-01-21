ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Security Beefed Up Near Border Areas In Jammu Ahead Of Republic Day 2025

Security forces have intensified searches and CCTV cameras and drones are keeping an eye on suspected movement, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 5:44 PM IST

Jammu: On the eve of Republic Day celebrations, authorities here in Jammu border areas have put in place elaborate security arrangements across the Jammu division, particularly near the international border and around Moulana Azad Cricket Stadium in Jammu, where the main official function will be held.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolor at the main Republic Day function. The security forces have set up special checking points at the border police post Chak Agra RS Pura Sector. Every vehicle is being checked, and police are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations.

Security forces have also intensified checking of vehicles and pedestrians across several parts of the Jammu region, particularly in border areas.

Sources said that drones will be pressed into service to keep a close watch on the suspects. There is a three-tier security ring even as closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed, and an anti-sabotage mechanism is in place to ensure peaceful function, they added. Besides, all high-rise buildings around the stadium have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident, added the sources.

The checking of hotels and lodges is being done on a regular basis, and joint checkpoints have been established at select places to intercept anti-national elements trying to sneak into the city, sources said.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha will preside over and take the salute at the main function at M.A. Stadium in Jammu. Chief Minister Abdullah will be the chief guest at the event. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Cabinet ministers Javid Ahmad Dar, Sakina Itto, Satish Sharma, and Javed Rana will take the salute at functions in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kathua, and Udhampur districts, respectively, as per an order issued by the General Administration Department.

In the remaining 14 districts, respective District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will take the salute at the main functions to be held at the district headquarters.

