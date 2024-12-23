J&K: Rozgar Mela Organized At Jammu BSF Camp; 636 Appointment Letters Distributed

Jammu: As part of the Government of India’s mission-driven recruitment programme, a Rozgar Mela was organized on Monday at the Frontier Headquarters, BSF Paloura Camp, Jammu. The event aimed to provide employment opportunities to the youth and strengthen their contribution to the nation’s development.

Union Minister BL Verma holds presser in Jammu (Video: ETV Bharat)

The event was attended by B.L. Verma, Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. During the ceremony, the minister distributed 636 appointment letters to selected candidates.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Verma highlighted the nationwide impact of the initiative. He stated, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appointment letters are being distributed to successful candidates across India as part of the Rozgar Mela programme. Today, we have handed over 636 job letters to talented youth here in Jammu."

The minister further emphasized the “transformation journey of India since 2014 under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership”. He remarked, "After 2014, the country has embarked on an unprecedented path of development and progress. The government has worked tirelessly to create opportunities, boost economic growth, and empower citizens, particularly the youth."

The job mela event underscored the government’s focus on addressing unemployment and building a strong, self-reliant workforce, aligning with its vision of economic growth and social empowerment.

While speaking on border security and the current situation on the Bangladesh border, the minister commended the efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF). He said, "I would like to specially congratulate the BSF, which protects our borders, whether it is the Bangladesh border, the Myanmar border, or the Pakistan border. Since my ministry previously dealt with the development of the Northeast, I have observed the states connected to these borders and their development."

Minister Verma also expressed concerns about the situation in Bangladesh. He added, "The current situation in Bangladesh is indeed a matter of concern. However, our government is consistently monitoring the situation and will continue to do so in the future."

Reacting to a controversial statement made by Samajwadi Party MLA Suresh Yadav, who reportedly labeled the BJP government as a 'Hindu terrorist organization', Minister Verma strongly condemned the remarks. He said, "A leader from the Samajwadi Party made a deeply unfortunate statement, labeling Hindu organizations as terrorist organizations. Such remarks have no place in a democratic country like ours. I believe that the public will respond appropriately to such divisive and derogatory comments."



The Rozgar Mela at BSF Paloura Camp brought together job aspirants, officials, and community members, reflecting the success of the government’s initiative to streamline recruitment processes and provide opportunities to deserving candidates.