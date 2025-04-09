ETV Bharat / state

Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi To Head House Committee To Probe Misappropriation Of Funds In Jal Jeevan Mission

Jammu: The Member of Legislative Assembly from Pampore justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi will be heading an 11-member-House committee to probe the misappropriation of funds in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather today formed this House Committee and apart from Masoodi, 10 other MLAs will be part of this panel. Those who will be part of this committee include M Y Tarigami, Ali Mohammed Dar, Rajiv Jasrotia, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Tanvir Sadiq, Javed Riaz, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Rafiq Ahmad Naik, Arjun Singh Raju and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Since the start of the budget session, MLAs, from across the party line, raised the issue of misappropriation of funds in JJM.

The minister for PHE Javed Ahmad Rana had assured the house that a committee will be formed which will probe the issue.