Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi To Head House Committee To Probe Misappropriation Of Funds In Jal Jeevan Mission

Jammu: The Member of Legislative Assembly from Pampore justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi will be heading an 11-member-House committee to probe the misappropriation of funds in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather today formed this House Committee and apart from Masoodi, 10 other MLAs will be part of this panel. Those who will be part of this committee include M Y Tarigami, Ali Mohammed Dar, Rajiv Jasrotia, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Tanvir Sadiq, Javed Riaz, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Rafiq Ahmad Naik, Arjun Singh Raju and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Since the start of the budget session, MLAs, from across the party line, raised the issue of misappropriation of funds in JJM.
The minister for PHE Javed Ahmad Rana had assured the house that a committee will be formed which will probe the issue.
Today the speaker formed the committee which will be headed by Masoodi.
Earlier, Ashok Kumar Parmar, an IAS officer with 32 years of public service, had written a 17-page-complaint to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on August 15, 2023 alleging that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta hatched a "criminal conspiracy" to commit irregularities, fraud and bungling to procure pipes worth Rs 3,000 crore by bending the rules of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.
The officer has accused the then Chief Secretary of ordering the execution of civil works of Jal Jeevan Mission in violation of relevant clauses of the Manual for Procurement of Goods 2017 of General Financial Rules (GFRs) and Central Vigilance Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The officer, who was the principal secretary of the Jal Shakti department in May 2022, has also accused the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, his advisor R R Bhatnagar and another senior IAS officer Shaleen Kabra.