J&K: Residential House Worth Rs 1 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In Anantnag

Anantnag: In a significant action against drug trafficking and its financial networks, Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir has attached the double-storey residential house of an alleged drug peddler in the south Kashmir district.

According to a police spokesperson, the property belonging to Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar, resident of Satkipora built on 1 Kanal of land and valued at approximately 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to proceeds of Drug trafficking as per the police spokesperson.

The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at Police Station Srigufwara, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances, he added.