J&K: Residential House Worth Rs 1 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In Anantnag

Anantnag: In a significant action against drug trafficking and its financial networks, Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir has attached the double-storey residential house of an alleged drug peddler in the south Kashmir district.
According to a police spokesperson, the property belonging to Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar, resident of Satkipora built on 1 Kanal of land and valued at approximately 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to proceeds of Drug trafficking as per the police spokesperson.
The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at Police Station Srigufwara, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances, he added.
Rs 27 Crore Worth Of Properties Attached In 2024
According to police, properties valued at approximately 27 crores, were attached and 185 drug peddlers arrested in the year 2024 linked to proceeds of drug trafficking. The attached properties include 17 residential houses, 9 shops, 10 vehicles and 10,71,755 cash, Rs 1.94 crores in 275 bank accounts. According to the police, licenses of 13 drug medical shops were permanently cancelled.
A police official said that the action aims to deter criminal activities and protect society from the adverse effects of drug abuse. Police urged citizens to support their efforts in creating a drug-free society and reiterate their resolve to take stringent legal actions against those involved in drug-related crimes.
