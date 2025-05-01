J&K Resident Files Plea In SC Against Deportation to Pakistan Along With His Family

New Delhi: A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, working in Bengaluru, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against orders for deportation to Pakistan along with his family.

Ahmed Tariq Butt, in a plea filed through advocate Nand Kishore, said that he and five members of his family had received a notice on April 25 from the Foreign Registration Office in Srinagar. “That in the said individual notices, the FRO has illegally and baselessly claimed that petitioner no 1 and his family members have entered India in the year 1997 and there was an obligation to leave India on expiration of their visa on the premise that they are Pakistani nationals”, said the plea. The petitioner's family resides in Srinagar.



The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing on Thursday by Butt's counsel before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant. According to the counsel, the matter is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday. The plea contended that the petitioner’s father, mother, sister and his younger brother were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police illegally on April 29 at around 9 pm. It stated they were taken to the India-Pakistan Border on April 30 at around 12.20 pm and are at present being forced to leave India from the border.

The petitioner said deportation is imminent even as they are Indian nationals. “That the petitioner no 1 is an Indian National holding valid Indian passport and Adhaar card. That the family of the Petitioner no 1 consists of his father Tariq Mushkoor Butt, his mother Nusrat Butt, his elder sister Aisha Tariq, his younger brother Abubakar Tarik Butt and another younger brother Umar Tariq Butt”, said the plea.

According to the plea, the family of the petitioner were residents of Mirpur till the year 1997, and his father moved to the city of Srinagar in 1997. “That the other family members including petitioner no 1 moved to the city of Srinagar from Mirpur in the year 2000. That petitioner no 1 and his family are all Indian nationals and have Indian passports issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and are Indian citizens. That petitioner no 1 and his siblings all got educated in a private school in Srinagar”, said the plea.

The petitioner moved the apex court seeking release of his family members from the custody of Foreign Registration Office, Srinagar, and also quashing of the deportation notices issued to his family. Butt has done his MBA from IIM Kerala.