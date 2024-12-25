ETV Bharat / state

J&K Reservation Row Deepens As Students Demand Official Statement From Omar Abdullah Govt

Srinagar: The reservation row in Jammu and Kashmir which stirred protests from students and political leaders is stopping to settle down as the students who met the chief minister Omar Abdullah remain unconvinced from the government.

The students and activists said that the government or the ruling party, National Conference, has not issued an official statement about the “assurances” the chief minister gave them during his meeting with them at his official residence on Monday.

National Conference Member of Parliament from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi led a protest with scores of students and activists outside the CM residence on Monday for reviewing the reservation rules which were amended by the BJP-led government in 2021.

The rules are being described as “discriminatory” by the general category population in Jammu and Kashmir who are demanding its review. The amended rules grant less than 40 percent seats in government jobs and admissions in professional colleges to the general category population which is more than 69 percent, as per the 2011 census.

The new rules grant reservation to different categories of the population in Jammu and Kashmir and a number of new castes and tribes were added to the reservation list.

Under public pressure, the government has formed a cabinet sub-committee to review the rules and whose report is expected to come within six months. The rules are under scrutiny in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court where a petition has been filed by some activists against the 2021 reservation rules.

To pacify and quell the protests, the chief minister Omar Abdullah met students and activists at his residence.

“I have made certain requests of them & given them a number of assurances. This channel of communication will remain open without any intermediaries or hangers on,” Omar wrote on his social media handles after meeting the students and activists.