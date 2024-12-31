ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Issues Stern Warning Against Rash Driving On New Year’s Eve

Police have issued a New Year safety advisory urging citizens to prioritize family bonding, avoid drunk driving, respect women, and ensure community well-being.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Jammu: Urging citizens to celebrate the new year function with caution, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an advisory for the citizens to prioritize safety and community well-being during the festivities.

The advisory emphasizes spending quality time with family, particularly parents and grandparents, and seeking their blessings as the year begins. “Parents are advised to monitor their children’s whereabouts for their safety. The police strongly discourage drinking and driving, urging citizens to act responsibly to prevent accidents and legal consequences. Respecting women and fostering a sense of community responsibility are also key points in the advisory,” reads the police advisory.

Highlighting the risks of New Year’s Eve, police have advised vehicle owners not to leave their vehicles unattended overnight to avoid thefts and break-ins. For those using firecrackers, precautions such as keeping fire extinguishers or water buckets nearby are recommended to prevent mishaps.

The police have also called for maintaining a peaceful environment, especially for senior citizens and vulnerable groups, and avoiding disturbances near hospitals and other sensitive areas. “Strict action will be taken against violations, including drunken driving, over-speeding, and stunt biking, to ensure a safe and secure celebration for all,” police said.

Promoting an anti-drug message with the slogan “Say No to Drugs & Yes to Life,” the police encouraged citizens to prioritize health and avoid harmful substances.

Meanwhile, DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, reiterated the commitment to upholding safety and peace during the celebrations.

