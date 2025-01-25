ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Seizes Over 4 KG Narcotics, Four Held

Anantnag Police seized 4.258 kg of narcotics, arrested four suspects, and registered cases under two FIRs during two different operations in south Kashmir.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Anantnag: Continuing its drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse to eradicate the menace from society, Anantnag Police seized 4.258 kg of narcotics in two separate operations and apprehended four peddlers involved in the illicit trade, police said.

A police official said that a team from Police Station Bijbehara, during a naka checking operation at Bonpora Uranhal, intercepted an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number JK01K-2485. Upon checking, 2.8 kg of charas-like powder substance was recovered from the possession of three individuals traveling in the vehicle.

Police have identified the accused as Zubair Ahmad Dar, son of Nazir Ahmad Dar, resident of Khanabal Batangoo; Muzafar Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, resident of Uranhal; and Umar Majeed Ganie, son of Abdul Majeed, resident of Chee Anantnag.

Additionally, a police party from Police Station Srigufwara intercepted an individual carrying a bag from Chek Poshkreeri towards the Poshkreeri area in south Kashmir. The individual, according to the police, attempted to escape upon spotting the naka party but was swiftly apprehended.

Anantnag police said that upon questioning, the suspect disclosed his identity as Mohd Shafi Ganie, son of late Gh Ahmad Ganie, resident of Chek Poshkreeri. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 1.458 kilograms of cannabis powder from his bag, police added.

In this regard, two separate cases FIR Nos: 12/2025 and 03/2025 have been registered at Police Station Bijbehara and PS Srigufwara, respectively, and further investigation is in progress.

