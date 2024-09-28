Major Terror Plot Foiled Amid J&K Assembly Elections, Says Police

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in Kashmir valley amid the assembly elections with the arrest of six Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives in Awantipora.
The operation also led to the seizure of explosives, ammunition, and other incriminating materials, according to officials.
Police said they received a tipoff from the area about the presence of JeM terrorists, who were recruiting youths for alleged terror activities. These recruits were allegedly being trained and given weapons and explosives.
Officials said the arrested persons were found in possession of five IEDs with remote control, 30 detonators, 17 batteries for IEDs, two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 live cartridges, four grenades, and Rs. 20,000 (approx) in cash.
Initial probe revealed that the arrested persons were trained and tasked to carry out targeted killings, plant IEDs, and grenade attacks on forces and common people to peace in J&K during the ongoing Assembly elections.
The Tral Police have registered an FIR in this regard and initiated detailed investigations. It urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to them to prevent any untoward incident.
The UT is going through assembly polls after nearly a decade, with two phases already over. The third and final phase is scheduled for October 1.
