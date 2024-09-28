ETV Bharat / state

Major Terror Plot Foiled Amid J&K Assembly Elections, Says Police

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in Kashmir valley amid the assembly elections with the arrest of six Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives in Awantipora.

The operation also led to the seizure of explosives, ammunition, and other incriminating materials, according to officials.

Police said they received a tipoff from the area about the presence of JeM terrorists, who were recruiting youths for alleged terror activities. These recruits were allegedly being trained and given weapons and explosives.

Officials said the arrested persons were found in possession of five IEDs with remote control, 30 detonators, 17 batteries for IEDs, two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 live cartridges, four grenades, and Rs. 20,000 (approx) in cash.