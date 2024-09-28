ETV Bharat / state

Major Terror Plot Foiled Amid J&K Assembly Elections, Says Police

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Amid the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have claimed to have made a crucial arrest of six Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives, who were tasked to attack security forces and public places amid the polls. Police said a huge cache of explosives and ammunition was recovered from their possession, underscoring the alleged terror plot.

Recovered arms and explosives
Recovered arms and explosives (ETV Bharat)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in Kashmir valley amid the assembly elections with the arrest of six Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives in Awantipora.

The operation also led to the seizure of explosives, ammunition, and other incriminating materials, according to officials.

Police said they received a tipoff from the area about the presence of JeM terrorists, who were recruiting youths for alleged terror activities. These recruits were allegedly being trained and given weapons and explosives.

Officials said the arrested persons were found in possession of five IEDs with remote control, 30 detonators, 17 batteries for IEDs, two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 live cartridges, four grenades, and Rs. 20,000 (approx) in cash.

Initial probe revealed that the arrested persons were trained and tasked to carry out targeted killings, plant IEDs, and grenade attacks on forces and common people to peace in J&K during the ongoing Assembly elections.

The Tral Police have registered an FIR in this regard and initiated detailed investigations. It urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to them to prevent any untoward incident.

The UT is going through assembly polls after nearly a decade, with two phases already over. The third and final phase is scheduled for October 1.

Read More

  1. In A First, Army Colonel Posted In Jammu And Kashmir Police For Military Training To Cops
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Police Announce 3 Lakh Cash Reward For Information On Wanted Pakistani Lashkar Militant

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in Kashmir valley amid the assembly elections with the arrest of six Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives in Awantipora.

The operation also led to the seizure of explosives, ammunition, and other incriminating materials, according to officials.

Police said they received a tipoff from the area about the presence of JeM terrorists, who were recruiting youths for alleged terror activities. These recruits were allegedly being trained and given weapons and explosives.

Officials said the arrested persons were found in possession of five IEDs with remote control, 30 detonators, 17 batteries for IEDs, two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 live cartridges, four grenades, and Rs. 20,000 (approx) in cash.

Initial probe revealed that the arrested persons were trained and tasked to carry out targeted killings, plant IEDs, and grenade attacks on forces and common people to peace in J&K during the ongoing Assembly elections.

The Tral Police have registered an FIR in this regard and initiated detailed investigations. It urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to them to prevent any untoward incident.

The UT is going through assembly polls after nearly a decade, with two phases already over. The third and final phase is scheduled for October 1.

Read More

  1. In A First, Army Colonel Posted In Jammu And Kashmir Police For Military Training To Cops
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Police Announce 3 Lakh Cash Reward For Information On Wanted Pakistani Lashkar Militant
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRPULWAMAJEMJK ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSTERROR PLOT AGAINST JK ELECTIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.