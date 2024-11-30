ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Conduct Raids In Srinagar Over 'Dissemination Of False And Malicious Narratives On Social Media'

The raids were conducted in connection with FIR No 65/2024 registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Shergari.

J&K Police Raids Multiple Locations In Srinagar Over Dissemination Of False And Malicious Narratives On Social Media
J&K Police Raids Multiple Locations In Srinagar Over Dissemination Of False And Malicious Narratives On Social Media (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar city as part of an ongoing investigation into a case related to dissemination of “false and malicious narratives on social media”.

As per a Srinagar police spokesperson, the searches were conducted as a part of investigation into case (FIR No. 65/2024), registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Shergari.

"The investigation is targeting individuals who, at the behest of adversaries and in criminal conspiracy with others, were found prima facie involved in orchestrating a campaign to fabricate and disseminate false and malicious narratives. This was done with the intent to provoke people into unlawful and violent activities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson further noted that search warrants were obtained by Srinagar police from the NIA Court to conduct search the residences of Obais Riyaz Dar, son of Riyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Bonpora Batamaloo, and Sahil Ahmad Bhat, son of Noor Mohammad, from HMT Zainakot.

"Incriminating materials and electronic devices have been seized during the searches. More raids are planned in the homes of other suspects believed to be involved in malicious and seditious propaganda," the statement added.

A senior police official revealed that the accused were disseminating fabricated and malicious narratives on social media to provoke people into unlawful activities.

"Citizens are urged to act responsibly on social media and refrain from sharing or uploading inciting content that promotes false narratives and misleads people, especially the youth, into acts of terror," the official warned.

