J&K Police Inducts 61 DSPs At Passing Out Parade In Udhampur

Udhampur: Sixty-one probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs)—46 recruits from Jammu and 15 from Kashmir—joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police after taking the oath of service and integrity at the passing-out parade of the 16th batch here at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the chief guest of the event, was given the ceremonial salute. The parade was led by probationary DSP Vasu Aggarwal and Syed Najif-ul-Hassan as the second-in-command.

LG Sinha inspected the parade, including flag and band contingents, followed by the oath-taking ceremony. Moreover, all 61 probationary DSPs, during the event, pledged to serve the nation with dedication and honesty.

Training Highlights

Academy Director ADGP Gareeb Das highlighted the comprehensive training the recruits underwent, which includes cybercrime, weapons handling, overcoming obstacles, horse riding, sword fighting, shooting, and physical and mental conditioning of the pass-out officers.

Das added that the batch includes highly educated individuals, including engineers and doctors. The batch also comprises individuals from diverse educational backgrounds, including 19 MAs, 15 B.Tech graduates, 7 BE graduates, 9 BA/BSc/B.Com graduates, and 3 BDS professionals. Among the recruits are 45 men and 16 women.

Awards

Outstanding performers during the year-long training were honoured at the ceremony.