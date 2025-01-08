ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Inducts 61 DSPs At Passing Out Parade In Udhampur

Sixty-one probationary DSPs joined J&K Police after rigorous training and an oath ceremony led by LG Manoj Sinha at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Udhampur: Sixty-one probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs)—46 recruits from Jammu and 15 from Kashmir—joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police after taking the oath of service and integrity at the passing-out parade of the 16th batch here at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy.

J&K Police Inducts 61 DSPs At Passing Out Parade In Udhampur (ETV Bharat)

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the chief guest of the event, was given the ceremonial salute. The parade was led by probationary DSP Vasu Aggarwal and Syed Najif-ul-Hassan as the second-in-command.

LG Sinha inspected the parade, including flag and band contingents, followed by the oath-taking ceremony. Moreover, all 61 probationary DSPs, during the event, pledged to serve the nation with dedication and honesty.

Training Highlights
Academy Director ADGP Gareeb Das highlighted the comprehensive training the recruits underwent, which includes cybercrime, weapons handling, overcoming obstacles, horse riding, sword fighting, shooting, and physical and mental conditioning of the pass-out officers.

Das added that the batch includes highly educated individuals, including engineers and doctors. The batch also comprises individuals from diverse educational backgrounds, including 19 MAs, 15 B.Tech graduates, 7 BE graduates, 9 BA/BSc/B.Com graduates, and 3 BDS professionals. Among the recruits are 45 men and 16 women.

Awards
Outstanding performers during the year-long training were honoured at the ceremony.

Best Rider: Amit Khajuria

Best Shooter: Arsalan Khan

Best Sportsperson: Chandrakant

Best in Outdoor Activities: Raghav Chaudhary

Best in Indoor Activities: Pushpa Devi

Pushpa Devi also received the Sword of Honour, the Rolling Trophy, and LG’s Appreciation Certificate for being the top performer overall. Ravindra Kumar was awarded DGP’s commendation letter and a silver plaque for securing second place in overall activities.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DC Udhampur Saloni Rai, SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure, and SSP Rajesh Bali, among other senior officials, attended the event.

TAGGED:

