J&K Police Freezes 100 Bank Accounts Linked To Narco Smuggling

Srinagar: Cracking a whip on narcotic drug smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir, police in the union territory claimed to have intensified financial investigations into multiple narcotic smuggling cases and froze more than 100 bank accounts linked to drug traffickers.
“These accounts collectively contain deposits amounting to several lakhs of rupees. All transactions associated with these accounts are under detailed scrutiny to trace the flow of illicit funds. The freezing of these accounts has effectively blocked access to financial resources used by drug trafficking networks,” police said in a statement.
It said the individuals holding these accounts have been arrested in connection with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Srinagar District.
“Those apprehended have been involved in the trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances, posing a significant threat to the community, particularly the youth,” the police said.
Police said these bank accounts contained substantial sums, prima facie identified as proceeds of illegal narcotics trade. The police had earlier attached moveable and immovable properties valued at crores of rupees, “found to be acquired through these illicit activities”.
“This action has been set into motion under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act,” it said.
