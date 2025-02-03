J&K Police Files Chargesheet Against Seven Alleged Terror Associates Booked Under UAPA

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a chargesheet against seven alleged terror associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A) in Srinagar on terror charges.

A police official said that the chargesheet pertains to the case (FIR No. 31/2024) falling within the jurisdiction of Police Station Khanyar.

The charges slapped on the seven accused under the UAPA include section 13, 18, 20, 23 and 38 UAPA along with Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

He said that a total of eight accused were involved in the case including a Pakistani terrorist operating under the code name Usman. Usman was killed by the security forces in a gunfight in Srinagar’s Khanyar neighbourhood last year.

“Charges have been formally filed against the seven individuals for their involvement in various terror-related activities while an abate challan has been submitted in connection with the deceased Pakistani terrorist,” the official added.

He said that J&K Police remains committed to combat terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the people.