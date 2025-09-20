ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police's Counter Intelligence Wing Searches 8 Locations Across Kashmir

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of J&K Police on Saturday carried out searches at eight locations across seven districts of Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation in a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts, they said. "The searches were carried out under warrants issued by a competent court in connection with a case FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK registered by the agency," the officials added