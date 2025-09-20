J&K Police's Counter Intelligence Wing Searches 8 Locations Across Kashmir
The raids are part of the probe into a terror-related case in J&K.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:19 AM IST
Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of J&K Police on Saturday carried out searches at eight locations across seven districts of Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation in a terror-related case, officials said.
The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts, they said. "The searches were carried out under warrants issued by a competent court in connection with a case FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK registered by the agency," the officials added
A senior security officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said raids are part of the probe into the terror networks in Kashmir. “The searches were aimed at securing digital and physical evidence that may aid the investigation,” the official said.
Last month, J&K Police conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district. Besides Bhat, the raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border.
Read More
Jammu Kashmir: Army Soldier Killed In Ongoing Encounter On Udhampur-Doda Border