ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police's Counter Intelligence Wing Searches 8 Locations Across Kashmir

The raids are part of the probe into a terror-related case in J&K.

JK Police Counter Intelligence Wing Searches Locations Across Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir police personnel stand guard at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk | File photo (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:19 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of J&K Police on Saturday carried out searches at eight locations across seven districts of Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation in a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts, they said. "The searches were carried out under warrants issued by a competent court in connection with a case FIR number 3/2023 of P/S CIK registered by the agency," the officials added

A senior security officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said raids are part of the probe into the terror networks in Kashmir. “The searches were aimed at securing digital and physical evidence that may aid the investigation,” the official said.

Last month, J&K Police conducted searches at 26 houses, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", in a massive clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kishtwar district. Besides Bhat, the raids mostly targeted homes of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border.

Read More

Jammu Kashmir: Army Soldier Killed In Ongoing Encounter On Udhampur-Doda Border

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIRCIKTERRORISM IN KASHMIRJK POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.