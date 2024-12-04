J&K: Police Attach Properties Of Two Drug Peddlers Worth Over Rs 3 Crore In Srinagar

Srinagar: Intensifying the crackdown on criminal activities, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached properties of drug peddlers valued at over Rs 3 crore in Srinagar's Batamaloo and Natipora areas.

According to a police spokesperson, in Batamaloo, Srinagar Police attached a residential property worth Rs 65 lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"One property, a three-storied house in the Banpora area of Batamaloo, belonging to Abdul Ahad Bhat, has been attached this morning. He is a notorious drug peddler who sold drugs among the youth, upon which case FIR No. 31/2024 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj," a Srinagar Police spokesperson said, adding, "A substantial amount of narcotics was also recovered," police said in a statement.

Likewise, in Natipora, a three-storied residential house valued at Rs 2.5 crores has also been attached by the police under the NDPS Act.

"H.No.18, Umer Lane Azad Basti (Natipora) was attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act. The property belongs to Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, father of Jan Manzoor Bhat, a drug peddler. Like Abdul Ahad, Jan Manzoor is accused of peddling narcotics among the youth of the area, upon which case FIR No. 35/2024 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Chanapora," the police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further stated, "Both properties were acquired through the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales. Consequently, these have been attached subject to confirmation from the competent authority and administrator SAFEMA and NDPSA." The spokesperson highlighted that the attached properties cannot be transferred, sold, or purchased.

"In compliance with Sections 68(E) and 68(F) of the NDPS Act, the immovable property acquired by the accused persons through illegal means, seized or attached, shall not be transferred, sold, purchased, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority," the spokesperson said.