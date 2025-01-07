ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Police Arrest Impersonator For Duping Woman Over Spouse’s Release

Srinagar Police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a government official and extorting Rs 2 lakh from a woman.

Police Arrest Impersonator For Duping Woman Over Spouse’s Release
Police Arrest Impersonator For Duping Woman Over Spouse’s Release (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from a woman to secure the release of her jailed husband, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the accused, Sadiq Hussain Chaloo, was impersonating a government official.

Police arrested Chaloo, a resident of Srinagar, yesterday following an accusation from a local woman, Safiya Riyaz. In her complaint, Safiya alleged that Chaloo, posing as a government official, demanded Rs 2 lakh from her to help secure the release of her jailed husband, Riyaz Ahmed.

Riyaz Ahmed was arrested by Rajbagh Police on November 19, last year, and booked under the PIT/NDPS Act. He is currently incarcerated in Bhaderwah Jail.

The complaint also states that the accused accepted the money but did not offer the promised assistance, and when Safiya asked the accused–Sadiq Hussain–to refund the money she had given, the accused returned some of it but did not return the remainder.

As soon as the police got the complaint, they took prompt action, registered a case under the applicable legal rules, and took the accused into custody. In this regard, a case under Sections 318(4), 319, and 351(2) of the BNS Act has been registered, officials confirmed.

Srinagar Police has appealed to the public to be wary of such fraudsters and not to trust those who falsely claim to influence law enforcement agencies. Police also advised immediate reporting of any such matter to the nearest police station or helpline number 112 so that such fraudsters can be prosecuted under the law.

Read more:

  1. Chennai police arrests terror suspect hiding in Sri Lanka after three years in NIA impersonation-cum-extortion case
  2. IPS impersonator cons excise officials in Bihar's Vaishali, held

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from a woman to secure the release of her jailed husband, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the accused, Sadiq Hussain Chaloo, was impersonating a government official.

Police arrested Chaloo, a resident of Srinagar, yesterday following an accusation from a local woman, Safiya Riyaz. In her complaint, Safiya alleged that Chaloo, posing as a government official, demanded Rs 2 lakh from her to help secure the release of her jailed husband, Riyaz Ahmed.

Riyaz Ahmed was arrested by Rajbagh Police on November 19, last year, and booked under the PIT/NDPS Act. He is currently incarcerated in Bhaderwah Jail.

The complaint also states that the accused accepted the money but did not offer the promised assistance, and when Safiya asked the accused–Sadiq Hussain–to refund the money she had given, the accused returned some of it but did not return the remainder.

As soon as the police got the complaint, they took prompt action, registered a case under the applicable legal rules, and took the accused into custody. In this regard, a case under Sections 318(4), 319, and 351(2) of the BNS Act has been registered, officials confirmed.

Srinagar Police has appealed to the public to be wary of such fraudsters and not to trust those who falsely claim to influence law enforcement agencies. Police also advised immediate reporting of any such matter to the nearest police station or helpline number 112 so that such fraudsters can be prosecuted under the law.

Read more:

  1. Chennai police arrests terror suspect hiding in Sri Lanka after three years in NIA impersonation-cum-extortion case
  2. IPS impersonator cons excise officials in Bihar's Vaishali, held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRJAMMU KASHMIR POLICEIMPERSONATOR ARRESTED SRINAGARKASHMIR POLICE ARRESTS IMPERSONATOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.