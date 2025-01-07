J&K: Police Arrest Impersonator For Duping Woman Over Spouse’s Release

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from a woman to secure the release of her jailed husband, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the accused, Sadiq Hussain Chaloo, was impersonating a government official.

Police arrested Chaloo, a resident of Srinagar, yesterday following an accusation from a local woman, Safiya Riyaz. In her complaint, Safiya alleged that Chaloo, posing as a government official, demanded Rs 2 lakh from her to help secure the release of her jailed husband, Riyaz Ahmed.

Riyaz Ahmed was arrested by Rajbagh Police on November 19, last year, and booked under the PIT/NDPS Act. He is currently incarcerated in Bhaderwah Jail.

The complaint also states that the accused accepted the money but did not offer the promised assistance, and when Safiya asked the accused–Sadiq Hussain–to refund the money she had given, the accused returned some of it but did not return the remainder.

As soon as the police got the complaint, they took prompt action, registered a case under the applicable legal rules, and took the accused into custody. In this regard, a case under Sections 318(4), 319, and 351(2) of the BNS Act has been registered, officials confirmed.

Srinagar Police has appealed to the public to be wary of such fraudsters and not to trust those who falsely claim to influence law enforcement agencies. Police also advised immediate reporting of any such matter to the nearest police station or helpline number 112 so that such fraudsters can be prosecuted under the law.