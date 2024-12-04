J&K: Pahalgam Records Coldest Night Of The Season, Kashmir Continues To Freeze Under Sub-Zero Temperatures

Srinagar: Several areas in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures overnight, with the mercury plunging below freezing point across the region.

The world-famous tourist resort Pahalgam registered the season’s coldest night at -4.8°C, while the gateway of Kashmir - Qazigund shivered at -2.2°C and Kokernag remained just above freezing at 0.4°C.

In south Kashmir’s other areas, Anantnag witnessed -3.9°C, Pulwama and Shopian both recorded -4.7°C, and Kulgam saw a low of -2.6°C. In central Kashmir, Budgam reported -2.8°C, while Ganderbal recorded -2.2°C. North Kashmir districts also reeled under the cold, with Bandipora at -2.3°C and Baramulla registering -1.3°C. Kupwara recorded -1.2°C. Popular tourist destinations - Gulmarg and Sonamarg recorded lows of -3.5°C and -3.7°C, respectively.

In the Jammu region, temperatures remained relatively mild but dipped in some areas. Jammu recorded 8.4°C, while Banihal saw a low of 3.2°C and Batote recorded 6.5°C. Katra registered 10.0°C, Bhaderwah reported 1.4°C, and Kishtwar recorded 6.0°C. Colder conditions prevailed in higher altitudes like Padder, which recorded -3.5°C. Other notable temperatures included Kathua at 8.3°C, Ramban at 7.7°C, Reasi at 7.0°C, Samba at 4.8°C, Udhampur at 4.5°C, and Rajouri at 4.4°C.

In Ladakh, freezing temperatures continued with Leh recording -8.8°C and Kargil not far behind at -7.9°C, while Zojila Pass was the coldest with a bone-chilling -17.0°C.

Weather Outlook

The Meteorological Department forecasts light rain showers in some plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches over the next 24 hours. However, no major disturbance is expected, and mostly dry weather is likely to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir until December 9.