J-K: National Conference Leader Urges MLAs To Maintain Dignity Of Assembly For People's Good

Srinagar: National Conference Senior Leader and MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju said that every MLA should adhere to the code of conduct of the legislature and speech before the House so that the dignity of the House can be maintained.

“I have got the opportunity to reach the house for the first time. Although this is a new experience for me, knowing the law, I will not have any difficulty in understanding the code of conduct of the assembly,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din, Raju said that creating an uproar in the House without reason diverts the attention away from the real problems of the people.

“In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all the newly appointed MLAs to put their words in front of the House while maintaining the sanctity of the House,” he said.

While referring to PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra, he said that his resolution was a publicity and political stunt and that “the PDP has joined hands with the BJP to abolish the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Now they are trying to divert people's attention from the rest of the issues by taking the lead in presenting the resolution today, which is a pity,” he said.

Talking about the problems of his constituency, Ramban, Raju said that public health had become a big challenge there. “Even in this modern era, people of the area have to go to the hospitals of Srinagar or Jammu for the treatment of any complicated disease, as there are no major or tertiary care hospitals in the area,” he said.

He said that Pir Panchal was the most backward region of Jammu and Kashmir as 70 per cent of the people of the region were deprived of road connectivity. “There is a lack of educational facilities; none of the schools have been upgraded in the last 10 years. The colleges of Ramban are completely deprived of infrastructure. It is very backward.”

The NC leader said that if he gets a chance to speak in this short assembly session, he would put these basic issues of my area before the House. “This is why the people brought us to the assembly so that we can interpret them effectively and in a better way so that their long-standing problems can be solved,” he said.