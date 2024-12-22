ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Mining Mafia Attacks Geology And Mining Dept Team In Pulwama; One Employee Injured

The official was part of the team, which was attacked by the mining mafia during patrolling duty to check illegal mining in Rambi Ara nullah.

A mining department official undergoes treatment at a hospital after assaulted by mining mafia in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir
A mining department official undergoes treatment at a hospital after assaulted by mining mafia in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Pulwama: In a shocking incident, an employee of the Geology and Mining Department was injured after a team of employees was assaulted by mining mafia in Lassipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

Sources said that an altercation between the mining mafia and the team of Geology and Mining Department occurred during an enforcement drive aimed at curbing illegal mining activities in the Rambi Ara nullah at Lassipora. The altercation turned ugly as one employee, identified as Mohd Amin Sheikh, son of Abdul Majeed Sheikh, a resident of Nowdal Tral, was attacked and injured by the mining mafia. The injured was later shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment and was later discharged from the hospital.

Local authorities have condemned the attack and assured strict action against the perpetrators. A case has been registered at police station Lassipora in this regard.

District Geology and Mining Officer Pulwama, Er Mohammad Manzoor said that the case has been taken up with police station Lassipora and the further investigation in the case is on.

Illegal mining has been a persistent issue in the Rambi Ara nullah Lassipora, causing significant environmental degradation. The incident highlights the risks faced by officials working to curb such activities.

