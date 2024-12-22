ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Mining Mafia Attacks Geology And Mining Dept Team In Pulwama; One Employee Injured

Pulwama: In a shocking incident, an employee of the Geology and Mining Department was injured after a team of employees was assaulted by mining mafia in Lassipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

Sources said that an altercation between the mining mafia and the team of Geology and Mining Department occurred during an enforcement drive aimed at curbing illegal mining activities in the Rambi Ara nullah at Lassipora. The altercation turned ugly as one employee, identified as Mohd Amin Sheikh, son of Abdul Majeed Sheikh, a resident of Nowdal Tral, was attacked and injured by the mining mafia. The injured was later shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment and was later discharged from the hospital.

Local authorities have condemned the attack and assured strict action against the perpetrators. A case has been registered at police station Lassipora in this regard.