J&K: Militant Associate Booked Under PSA In Udhampur

Udhampur: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has booked a militant associate under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The individual, identified as Abdul Qayoom, alias Bittu, a resident of Kadwah in Basantgarh, was arrested on charges of his “involvement in providing logistical support to militant outfits and working as an active guide and facilitator for such organisations,” police said.

Abdul Qayoom, who has been linked to multiple terror-related incidents in the region, was allegedly involved in assisting militant groups operating in the area, “fueling unrest”. Moreover, several FIRs have been registered against him at the Basantgarh Police Station in connection with his criminal activities, a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Udhampur Police, while confirming the arrest, stated, “The detention of Abdul Qayoom under the Public Safety Act reflects our firm commitment to neutralizing terror networks in the district. His activities posed a serious threat to peace and security, and this legal action is part of our ongoing efforts to curb terrorism and safeguard the lives of the citizens.”

Authorities have assured that all necessary measures will continue to be taken to maintain law and order, with special emphasis on disrupting terror networks operating in the district police, the spokesperson added.