J&K LG Manoj Sinha Sets New Deadline For Jammu Tawi Riverfront Project

After decades of delays, J&K LG Manoj Sinha sets January 2025 as the new deadline for the Tawi Riverfront project in Jammu.

JK LG Manoj Sinha (R) inspects construction work on the Tawi riverfront project in Jammu. LG Sinha has set January 2025 as the new deadline for the project
JK LG Manoj Sinha (R) inspects construction work on the Tawi riverfront project in Jammu (File/ ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has set yet another deadline for completion of the much awaited Tawi riverfront project in Jammu city, which has missed many deadlines already. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the first phase of the project will be completed by January 2025.

Construction of the Tawi Riverfront was conceptualised in the year 1986 by the then Governor of erstwhile state of J&K, Jagmohan, but could not be completed by the successive governments. The foundation stone of the project was finally laid in 2009 by then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the National Conference (NC)-Congress coalition government. However, the project marred by politics remained incomplete so far.

JK LG Manoj Sinha (R) inspects construction work on the Tawi riverfront project in Jammu. LG Sinha has set January 2025 as the new deadline for the project
JK LG Manoj Sinha (R) inspects construction work on the Tawi riverfront project in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

After examining the project under the Jammu Smart City scheme on Tuesday, LG Manoj Sinha while talking to the media said, “Approximately 90% of the first phase is done and tourism in Jammu will be able to benefit from this project when it is fully functional.” The second phase of the project stretches from the Bhagwati Nagar Bridge to Vikram Chowk and the construction project, estimated on a longer 7 km stretch, runs into costs about Rs 280 crore.

The LG also pointed out other tourism ventures such as the Tirupati Balaji Temple and Suchetgarh border development project, stating that these have “also started drawing thousands of tourists”. When asked about protests against the Katra-Vaishno Devi ropeway, Sinha said, “people’s employment-related grievances raised by locals will be looked into.”

