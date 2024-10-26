J-K: ‘New Strategy’ Against Militancy Soon, Every Drop Of Blood Will Be Avenged, Says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the security forces have formulated a “new strategy” to deal with “emerging threats,” including militancy and that every innocent blood shed in Kashmir will be “avenged.”

Sinha was speaking at the passing out parade of the Border Security Force's (BSF) 629 Battalion at STC Humhama Budgam and referred to the attack on the soldiers in Bota Pathri of Baramulla and labourers in Gagangeer.

He said that the new strategy was in the academic mode and would be implemented soon in J&K.

“India has always wanted peace with its neighbouring countries. Unfortunately, a neighbour is always in the position of disrupting the peace, even though this neighbour is facing extreme poverty,” he said.

The LG said that the BSF was facing challenges on different fronts, including the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), and that the security forces, including the police and army, have to work collectively to eradicate militancy.

“This also requires upgrading the technical capabilities to meet the challenges of drones,” he said.

Sinha praised the BSF for fighting extremism in Punjab and that its role in Kashmir is also commendable. "You are not only fighting militancy but also leading in public service. which includes helping the poor, opening schools, and preventing the smuggling of drugs and weapons," he said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the passing out parade, BSF Inspector General Ashok Yadav, while talking to media persons, said that all the security agencies are concerned about the recent terrorist attacks in the Kashmir Valley. He said that the BSF has extensive experience in dealing with militants and is ready to respond in a coordinated manner with other security forces.

On whether there was a possibility of a rise in infiltration attempts, the IG BSF said, “Ahead of the snowfall, there may be some infiltration. BSF, along with the army, is maintaining a strong counter-infiltration grid, and we will ensure every attempt is foiled,” he said.

Yadav said that the force is doing proper threat analysis and accordingly steps are being taken. He said that 629 new recruits were given modern training and that they will now be deployed at various frontiers to serve the nation.