J-K: LG Sinha Hits Out At CM Omar Abdullah, MLAs For Staying Away From UT 'Foundation Day' Event

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and MLAs for staying away from an event commemorating the 'Foundation Day' of the Union Territory.

Addressing a gathering at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised restoration of statehood at an appropriate time.

“Politicians who took oaths on the Indian Constitution have shown duplicity standards by staying away from the UT foundation day. The reality is that Jammu and Kashmir is a union territory right now. Once statehood is restored, we will celebrate it as well,” he said, drawing applause from the audience comprising officers of the Union Territory.

This is the first direct formal response from LG Sinha since Omar Abdullah's government assumed the charge on October 16.

Barring BJP politicians, including Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali, legislators and political parties boycotted the event. Both the National Conference and Congress legislators had decided to boycott the UT Foundation Day event.

October 31 is being observed as 'UT Foundation Day' by the LG administration. Besides the bureaucrats, the invitations have been sent to the new legislators of the National Conference and Congress.