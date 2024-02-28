J&K: Kulgam Man Beaten By Army Decades After Militant Brother Killed, Says Mehbooba Mufti

In a post on X, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that Mushtaq Ganai from Niginpora area of Kund in Kulgam was beaten up by army men from Kanchloo camp ..."because his brother happened to be a militant killed decades ago".

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A youth from Kund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district whose militant brother was killed decades ago, was beaten by Army soldiers from a local camp for no fault of his, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday Feb 28.

In a post on X in this regard, Mehbooba wrote, “Mushtaq Ganai from Niginpora in Kund was beaten up by army men from Kanchloo camp. Mushtaq bore the brunt of this inhuman treatment because his brother happened to be a militant killed decades ago”.

“This incident doesn't stand in isolation and is actually one of many where such atrocities are being normalised and committed by men in uniforms on a regular basis. Hope the Core Commander takes notice by punishing the culprits responsible,” the former Chief Minister. She also tagged the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps in her X post.

Meanwhile, the Army and other security agencies did not respond to Mehbooba's allegations when this report was filed. The report will be updated as and when the Army officials issue a statement in this regard.

