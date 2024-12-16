J&K: Indian Army's Tiger Division Celebrates Vijay Diwas To Honour 1971 War Heroes

Jammu: The Tiger Division of the Indian Army marked 53 years of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war by honoring the supreme sacrifices of its gallant soldiers.

The solemn commemoration, held at the Jammu Balidan Stambh war memorial here, resonated with patriotism and pride as the nation remembered the valor of its armed forces on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas,’ Suneel Bartwal, Jammu-based Defence spokesperson said.

The event highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Indian Armed Forces, which decisively defeated Pakistan in a mere 13 days, culminating in the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16, 1971, he said.

Indian Army's Tiger Division Celebrates Vijay Diwas To Honour 1971 War Heroes (ETV Bharat)

Deputy General Officer Commanding (Dy GOC) of the Tiger Division led the tribute by laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame of the Balidan Stambh. The ceremony was attended by officers and ranks of the Tiger Division and featured a ceremonial guard of honor.

Balidan Stambh, or the ‘Tower of Sacrifice,’ is the tallest war memorial in India, standing 60 meters high. It features 52 memorial pillars inscribed with the names of 7,512 bravehearts and murals honoring nine Param Vir Chakra and 27 Ashok Chakra awardees. The memorial stands as a testament to the sacrifices of India’s soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO and spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Jammu, emphasized the importance of Vijay Diwas, stating, “This day is a reminder of the valor, determination, and sacrifice of our armed forces who defended the sovereignty and honor of the nation in 1971. The Tiger Division continues to uphold this legacy of service and commitment to the nation with pride.”

The day concluded with patriotic fervor, as the Indian Army reiterated its unwavering dedication to the country and paid homage to its fallen heroes, he added.