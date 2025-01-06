ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Heavy Snowfall Transforms Patnitop And Nathatop Into A Winter Wonderland

Jammu: The famous tourist destinations of Patnitop and Nathatop in Jammu and Kashmir have come alive after a heavy snowfall, attracting an overwhelming number of tourists. These picturesque locations, blanketed in a thick layer of snow, have become the perfect retreat for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Tourists from across the country have flocked to these serene spots to revel in the magical ambiance. Visitors were seen enjoying snowball fights, building snowmen, and capturing the spectacular views of the snow-covered landscapes. Many expressed their excitement, stating they had never witnessed such heavy snowfall before. “This is the first time we’ve experienced so much snow. It’s an unforgettable moment, and we are overjoyed to see such beauty,” shared an elated tourist.

The breathtaking vistas of Patnitop and Nathatop have left visitors in awe. Travelers have been encouraging others to explore these hidden gems, especially during the winter season. “People should visit Patnitop and Nathatop to see how stunning these places are. The snowfall here is like a dream, and the scenery is nothing short of magical,” said a group of tourists.