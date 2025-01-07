ETV Bharat / state

J&K Health Department Sets Up Isolation Wards Amid HMPV Concerns

No cases of HMPV have been reported in J&K, however, the health department has set up isolation wards in Jammu to tackle any possible emergency.

Representational image
Representational image (Freepik)
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Health Department has intensified efforts to address the rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the country. As a precaution, officials have set up isolated wards in various hospitals across the Jammu region to ensure preparedness and swift action.

Dr. Arun Sharma, Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College (GMC) Gandhi Nagar, assured the public that there is no cause for concern, stating, “This virus is simple, similar to COVID-19, but there is no need to panic. Our hospitals are adequately equipped with oxygen plants, intensive care units, and oxygen concentrators to manage any emergency.”

Dr. Sharma further confirmed that no HMPV cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far. “Fortunately, the region remains unaffected, but we are vigilant and prepared,” he added.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory distress, particularly in children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. While less severe than COVID-19, its growing prevalence has raised concerns, Dr. Sharma explained.

J&K health department has urged the public to follow basic hygiene practices, including regular hand washing and wearing masks in crowded places, to reduce the risk of infection. Those experiencing persistent respiratory symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.

