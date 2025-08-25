J&K Govt Bans WhatsApp, Pen Drives For Official Communication

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday banned the use of WhatsApp and pen drives for official communications.

The government directed the officers to ensure adoption of cyber security practices by using a cloud-based, multi-tenant platform-GOV Drive. The directive is among the several cyber security measures after the government of India faced cyber attacks during Operation Sindoor which was launched by India against Pakistan in response to the terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

“To enhance the cyber security posture of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, protect sensitive government information, and minimize the risks of data breaches, malware infections, and unauthorized access, it has been decided to prohibit the use of pen drives on official devices across all administrative government departments in Civil Secretariat at Jammu and Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Offices in all districts,” said M Raju, Commissioner General Administration department of the government, in the directive.

Raju said the use of public messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or unsecured online services like iLovePDF for processing, sharing, or storing official or confidential materials is strictly prohibited to uphold data sovereignty and prevent security breaches.

The government went for a major cyber security drive after the May 9 Operation Sindoor by issuing a slew of guidelines for officials for safety of its digital data and communication. A strict ban was imposed on the use of private email IDs for official business.

In the first admission of cyber attack, the union minister for power Manohar Lal Khattar on July 8 this year told reporters in Srinagar that 2 lakh cyber attacks were thwarted by cyber security.

“All sensitive technical information, including ICT architecture diagrams, system configurations, vulnerability assessments, IP addressing schemes, and strategic technology plans, must be classified as confidential and handled exclusively through approved secure channels in accordance with Information Security Best Practices by MHA, CERT-In directives, and departmental data classification policies,” Raju said, warning the officers of disciplinary action for breach of the cyber directives.

“All departments are advised to accord top priority to the implementation of these guidelines in the interest of the secure and safe e-governance,” he said.

