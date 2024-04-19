Why J&K Estates Dept Seeks Deferral of Action Against Politicians Overstaying in Govt Accommodations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, the Jammu and Kashmir estates department has approached the high court seeking permission to postpone action until June 4 against politicians who have overstayed in government accommodations.

In this regard, an application was filed by Senior Additional Advocate General S S Nanda in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday April 18 evening. This development transpired days after the estates department issued show-cause notices to prominent figures, including former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and ex-deputy chief ministers Kavinder Gupta and Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, for prolonging their stay in government residences in Jammu and Srinagar.

The issuance of show-cause notices was prompted by recent directives from the division bench of the High Court in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the eviction of politicians overstaying in government bungalows. Notably, the notices were also served to J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and several former ministers and ex-legislators.

According to the show-cause notices issued on April 8, the concerned politicians were given a 10-day window to respond either in person or through virtual mode, presenting written responses along with supporting documentary evidence justifying their continued accommodation.

Previously, on April 3, the division bench headed by Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh directed the directors of estates in Jammu and Kashmir to individually address each case and provide specific reasons for either canceling accommodation and eviction or continuation of allotment.

In response to these developments, Nanda filed an application seeking modification of the division bench's order, citing the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. He argued that this may pose legal impediments in conducting proceedings and issuing appropriate orders.

The Estates Department, through Nanda, has requested permission to defer proceedings until June 4 to ensure compliance with the court's directives. The division bench had also directed the department to furnish details of rentals paid by the occupants since they ceased holding office, along with explanations for not charging commercial rates.

The case is scheduled for further hearing on May 8.