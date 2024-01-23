J&K final electoral rolls published; 2.31 lakh new voters added

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll in Jammu and Kashmir ended on Tuesday with the publication of the final electoral rolls with 2.31 lakh new voters registered by the authorities. The comprehensive process was overseen by the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, 86,000 names were removed due to reasons such as death, relocation, or other factors, along with corrections made for 1.45 lakh electors during the revision process. The current electoral count stands at 86.93 lakh, comprising 44.35 lakh male voters and 42.58 lakh female voters.

Besides, the elector population ratio has shown improvement, increasing from 0.59 to 0.60, and the gender ratio has risen from 924 to 954, the statement said. The meticulous process, conducted in accordance with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives, began with the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll on January 1, 2024.

The revision involved two major stages spanning from June to September 2023, including training for election officials, house-to-house visits, and rationalization of polling stations. A total of 259 new polling stations were created based on consultations with political parties. District Election Officers held meetings with stakeholders, including recognized state and national parties, briefing them on the process and urging their active participation through the appointment of Booth Level Agents.

CEO, Jammu and Kashmir, sent letters to state-level functionaries of political parties, seeking their support. To enhance public awareness, press releases and advertisements were disseminated through print and electronic media, as well as social media and hoardings. The public was educated on how and where to apply for additions, deletions, corrections, and transpositions in the electoral roll, with a focus on utilizing the toll-free number and voter helpline app.

The period for filing claims and objections lasted until November 30, 2023, with four special camps held in November. The Election Registration Officers (EROs), following due process, accepted and decided on claims and objections by January 12, 2024. To ensure oversight and close monitoring, four Special Roll Observers and two Divisional Commissioners were appointed.

They visited ERO offices, polling booths, and special camps, providing necessary directions to ensure compliance with the Commission's directives. Special attention was given to eligible voters among Kashmir migrants, specially-abled persons, elders above 80 years, and other vulnerable sections, including nomads, women, and the third gender.

The weekly status of claims and objections disposal was made public, emphasizing a proactive approach from Panchayat Raj Institutions and other Village Level functionaries.