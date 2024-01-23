Loading...

J&K final electoral rolls published; 2.31 lakh new voters added

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

EVM file pic

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory currently has 86.93 lakh, including 44.35 lakh male voters and 42.58 lakh female voters while 86,000 names have been removed due to death, relocation, or other factors, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganai.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll in Jammu and Kashmir ended on Tuesday with the publication of the final electoral rolls with 2.31 lakh new voters registered by the authorities. The comprehensive process was overseen by the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, 86,000 names were removed due to reasons such as death, relocation, or other factors, along with corrections made for 1.45 lakh electors during the revision process. The current electoral count stands at 86.93 lakh, comprising 44.35 lakh male voters and 42.58 lakh female voters.

Besides, the elector population ratio has shown improvement, increasing from 0.59 to 0.60, and the gender ratio has risen from 924 to 954, the statement said. The meticulous process, conducted in accordance with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives, began with the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll on January 1, 2024.

The revision involved two major stages spanning from June to September 2023, including training for election officials, house-to-house visits, and rationalization of polling stations. A total of 259 new polling stations were created based on consultations with political parties. District Election Officers held meetings with stakeholders, including recognized state and national parties, briefing them on the process and urging their active participation through the appointment of Booth Level Agents.

CEO, Jammu and Kashmir, sent letters to state-level functionaries of political parties, seeking their support. To enhance public awareness, press releases and advertisements were disseminated through print and electronic media, as well as social media and hoardings. The public was educated on how and where to apply for additions, deletions, corrections, and transpositions in the electoral roll, with a focus on utilizing the toll-free number and voter helpline app.

The period for filing claims and objections lasted until November 30, 2023, with four special camps held in November. The Election Registration Officers (EROs), following due process, accepted and decided on claims and objections by January 12, 2024. To ensure oversight and close monitoring, four Special Roll Observers and two Divisional Commissioners were appointed.

They visited ERO offices, polling booths, and special camps, providing necessary directions to ensure compliance with the Commission's directives. Special attention was given to eligible voters among Kashmir migrants, specially-abled persons, elders above 80 years, and other vulnerable sections, including nomads, women, and the third gender.

The weekly status of claims and objections disposal was made public, emphasizing a proactive approach from Panchayat Raj Institutions and other Village Level functionaries.

  1. Read more: J-K SEC to launch special campaign for revision of panchayat electoral rolls from Jan 15
  2. Assam: First draft electoral rolls published after delimitation exercise
  3. EC begins summary revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka as it gears up for Lok Sabha polls

TAGGED:

JK electoral rollsjk cecJK elections

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.