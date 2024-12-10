J&K: Cop Arrested For Duping Citizens In ATM Fraud Case In Jammu

Jammu: In a shocking turn of events, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a serving police official for allegedly duping citizens through fraudulent ATM transactions. The arrest has led to the recovery of Rs 2,02,200 in cash, five ATM cards, and a motorcycle reportedly used in carrying out the crimes, a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, the case surfaced when an elderly Barnai resident, Prem Nath Raina, filed a complaint at Police Post Chinore. He reported that his ATM card had been swapped by an unknown individual, who later withdrew a substantial sum from his account. Acting swiftly, the police registered FIR No. 203/2024 under Section 318(4) of the BNS Act at Police Station Domana. Additional complaints soon followed, resulting in the registration of four more FIRs.

Cash and ATM cards recovered from cop in Jammu ATM fraud case (ETV Bharat)

A special investigation team employed CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and intelligence gathering, eventually identifying the prime suspect as Pardeep Singh Thakur of Shankli, Tehsil Desa, District Doda, currently residing at Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar.

According to police, Thakur, a serving policeman, targeted elderly citizens and individuals unfamiliar with ATM operations. He would pose as a helpful bystander, gain access to their PINs, and swap their cards with identical ones, police said. Using the stolen cards, he withdrew money until reaching the daily ATM limit, then proceeded to make additional transactions at petrol pumps as per police.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of two petrol pump employees who facilitated the scam by swapping cards in exchange for a share of the proceeds. All three suspects are now in custody, with further arrests and recoveries anticipated.

Speaking on the matter, a police spokesman called it a grave breach of trust by a serving official adding Jammu Police was committed to ensuring justice. “With the arrest, five FIRs have been successfully solved. Further investigations are underway to identify other possible accomplices and recover additional funds," he said.

The police have issued an advisory urging citizens to adopt precautions for their financial safety.

“Ensure privacy while withdrawing money from ATMs and avoid allowing anyone inside the cabin with you,Never share your ATM PIN with anyone,Avoid writing your PIN on your card,Refrain from seeking assistance from strangers for ATM transactions,” it added.