LG, CM Must Avoid ‘Confusion’ Over Security Matters, Says J&K Congress President Tariq Karra

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday said that any confusion between Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, particularly on security matters, would be detrimental to the national interest.

“After the security reviews are happening, I have been maintaining that the meetings are happening in such a way that does not show an inclusive and holistic approach. The chief minister should be present in the security-related meetings; if the CM is not present, his representative should be present. Otherwise, these security matters will start working on crossroads, and instead of security reviews, security confusion will be created," Karra told reporters in Srinagar.

The Congress leader, who is also an MLA from Srinagar, was referring to the recent security review meetings chaired by the LG Sinha following the recent militant attack on workers on the Z-Morh tunnel in the Ganderbal district of the UT in which six workers and a local doctor were killed.

Following the attack, LG chaired security review meetings of the Unified Command in Srinagar and a separate meeting with security chiefs and district commissioners of the valley. In both the meetings, CM Omar was not present. His father and the National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, had said that Omar was invited, but he was in New Delhi meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister was the head of the Unified Command, composed of army, police, and other security forces chiefs, and would chair all security-related meetings. In the UT, the LG has chaired all the security review meetings.

Karra said that any friction between the chief minister and the LG about security-related matters would not be in the interest of the nation.

"If the chief minister takes a security review that will be contrary to the direction of the LG security review, then will that be in the interest of the security and the nation? No, it won't be," he said.

He said that the Congress party would urge the LG, being a constitutional head of security matters, that "the working should be within the norms and certain parameters, and such meetings should be inclusive and holistic, and all stakeholders must be taken on board.”

About boycotting the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day in Srinagar, where LG was the chief guest, Karra said that how can the elected legislators celebrate “glorification of our humiliation?”

“Our rights have been snatched, and if the LG expects that elected representatives who represent the sentiments of the people will participate in such functions where our humiliation is glorified, it will be very unfortunate for us. And, regrettably, LG criticises us for not participating in such events," he said.

“They are asking too much from us. Our state was snatched from us along with all our rights. How can we participate in a UT celebration day that denigrated and downgraded our rights and state? How can we participate in the glorification of our humiliation and downgradation?” he questioned.

In the meeting of the CM with PM Modi and Shah, Karra said that Omar continued the precedence of the government.

“When a new government is formed, the chief minister, being the representative of the cabinet of the government, meets the prime minister of the time, irrespective of the party, meets him. It is a precedent, and to continue the precedent, Omar Abdullah as chief minister met the prime minister and represented the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Karra said.

Last week, Omar met PM Modi and HM Shah in New Delhi and submitted the resolution of restoration of the statehood that was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet in its first sitting. The resolution was cleared on the same day by LG Sinha.