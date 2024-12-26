ETV Bharat / state

J&K Congress Leaders ‘Detained’ En Route To Support Katra Ropeway Protesters

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders, including Working President Raman Bhalla, Former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, and several other prominent leaders said that they were stopped by the police at Ban Toll Plaza on their way to Katra to extend support to the Katra ropeway protesters. The leaders were en route to join the ongoing three-day strike supporting local protesters.

The Congress delegation, comprising Ved Mahajan, Ex-MLC, Manmohan Singh, District President DCC Jammu Urban, Satish Sharma, and several senior members of Youth Congress and NSUI, was detained while traveling to the religious town of Katra – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi – where protests are underway against the proposed ropeway project.

Among the detained were Anirudh Sawhney, State General Secretary of Youth Congress, Ajay Lakhotra, NSUI President, and other Congress leaders including Atul Sharma and Pawan Sharma. They were reportedly on their way to lend support to the demonstrators protesting over the proposed Mata Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project.

“Police action is an attempt to prevent Congress leaders from engaging with the protesting public in Katra,” alleged a Congress party spokesperson.

Videos showed the “detained” Congress leaders arguing with police officers at the toll plaza, expressing their intent to participate peacefully in the ongoing strike. However, J&K Police are yet to issue an official statement.