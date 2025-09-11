ETV Bharat / state

J&K CM Omar suggests AAP To Hire Expert Lawyer From Kashmir For Contesting Mehraj Malik’s PSA

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was today locked in a government guest house in Srinagar which has sent a wrong message outside about Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a fact that Sanjay Singh sahab was locked up in a government guest house just like we were locked up on July 13 (Martyrs’ Day). Only those people who can explain the reason why he was detained are behind this decision,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

“They claim a lot about Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is fine, people are happy, all is well and new Jammu and Kashmir is in the making, but the fact is that these people do nothing except use strict measures; they use these strict ways against us, use wrong laws to arrest Mehraj Malik,” he said.

Omar said that a Rajya Sabha member was detained illegally without serving any preventive detention order to him. “You locked up the gate of the guest house. This sends the wrong message about Jammu and Kashmir. And those who are doing it must think about their acts,” he said.

The CM’s jibe came in reaction to the barring of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and his colleague, and Delhi MLA Imran Hussain, in Srinagar ahead of their press conference and protest against the arrest of the AAP MLA from Doda under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Malik, who is the Jammu and Kashmir head of the AAP unit and the only AAP MLA from the UT, was slapped with PSA by the District Magistrate Doda Harvinder Singh over a row created by the relocation of a health centre in a Doda village. Malik live-streamed a video on social media in which he allegedly used incentive remarks against the DM.