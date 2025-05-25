ETV Bharat / state

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Shifts Official Meetings To Tourist Destinations For Tourism Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Amid decline in tourist footfall after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will be leading official meetings in popular tourist destinations of the Valley to infuse confidence among visitors for tourist revival.

The first destination chosen for the meeting will be Gulmarg where a high level meeting to be chaired by the chief minister is scheduled on May 28 (Wednesday). The General Administration Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a notice for the opening meeting at the famous ski destination asking all officials concerned to attend the meeting.

“The Hon'ble Chief Minister shall chair a meeting on the 28" of May, 2025 (Wednesday) at 12:00 P.M. in Gulmarg. Accordingly officials are requested to attend the meeting,” reads the GAD notice.

Besides Omar, his deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, five cabinet ministers and Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani will be part of the meeting. The top officials include Chief Secretary of J&K, all Administrative Secretaries of more than 30 departments, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, DIG north Kashmir, Directors of fifteen departments, deputy commissioner Baramulla, and dozens of other subordinate officers.

Ruling party legislator and its chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that chief minister Omar Abdullah will lead cabinet meetings at various locations including Gulmarg and Pahalgam as part of the “governance at the doorstep” initiative.