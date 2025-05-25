J&K CM Omar Abdullah Shifts Official Meetings To Tourist Destinations For Tourism Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Amid decline in tourist footfall after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will be leading official meetings in popular tourist destinations of the Valley to infuse confidence among visitors for tourist revival.
The first destination chosen for the meeting will be Gulmarg where a high level meeting to be chaired by the chief minister is scheduled on May 28 (Wednesday). The General Administration Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a notice for the opening meeting at the famous ski destination asking all officials concerned to attend the meeting.
“The Hon'ble Chief Minister shall chair a meeting on the 28" of May, 2025 (Wednesday) at 12:00 P.M. in Gulmarg. Accordingly officials are requested to attend the meeting,” reads the GAD notice.
Besides Omar, his deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, five cabinet ministers and Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani will be part of the meeting. The top officials include Chief Secretary of J&K, all Administrative Secretaries of more than 30 departments, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, DIG north Kashmir, Directors of fifteen departments, deputy commissioner Baramulla, and dozens of other subordinate officers.
Ruling party legislator and its chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that chief minister Omar Abdullah will lead cabinet meetings at various locations including Gulmarg and Pahalgam as part of the “governance at the doorstep” initiative.
“The Chief Minister will be holding meetings in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other areas as well to oversee developmental works personally. He is committed to reaching every door to ensure all public issues are addressed,” Sadiq told reporters in Srinagar today.
To revive the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar in New Delhi pitched for holding public sector undertakings (PSUs), parliamentary consultative committee and parliamentary standing committee meetings in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to PTI, Omar was speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. “These concerted efforts by the government will significantly alleviate public fears, foster a renewed sense of security and trust, and ultimately pave the way for the revival of tourism in the Kashmir valley, bringing much-needed economic relief and a return to normalcy,” Omar said.
The tourism sector, which was brimming before the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were shot dead, received a major setback. The four day-long armed conflict after Operation Sindoor also dealt a blow to the sector. Tourist destinations are empty as visitors cancelled their booking, hitting the livelihood of people associated with the hospitality sector.
