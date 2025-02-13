JK CM Omar Abdullah Says Sealing Of Jamia Masjid For Shab-e-Barat Decision Of Security Establishment

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the closure of Kashmir's historic Jamia Masjid for observance of Shab-e-Barat is a decision of the security establishment, indicating his government doesn't have any involvement in it.

“It is very unfortunate that the security establishment has taken the decision to seal the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar on one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar Shab-e-Barat,” Omar said after the authorities closed the Masjid for the religious affair.

“This decision betrays a lack of confidence in the people and a lack of confidence in the law & order machinery that calm won’t prevail without extreme measures. The people of Srinagar deserved better,” he said.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said the authorities didn't allow observance of Shab-e-Baraat for the sixth consecutive year and put Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest. It said the authorities abruptly closed the gates of the Masjid in the afternoon while police personnel asked worshipers to vacate the mosque premises.

"Such repeated restrictions not only hurt the sentiments of the people but also infringe upon their fundamental religious rights,” Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the closure of the Masjid and house arrest of Mirwaiz are a disregard to public feelings.

“Shocked to hear about Mirwaiz Sahab’s illegal house arrest today on the occasion of Shab e Barat. Not only this but the Jama Masjid too has been locked up & kept out of bounds for the general public. Utterly disrespectful & unwarranted. Hoping for some answers," Mehbooba wrote on X.