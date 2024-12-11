ETV Bharat / state

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Functioning Of Law, Justice And Parliamentary Affairs Dept

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs at the Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Secretary Law Achal Sethi, Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly Manoj Kumar Pandita, and other senior officials.

According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister assessed the functioning of the High Court, subordinate courts, the Advocate General’s Office, and the Legislative Assembly. Key topics discussed included the judiciary's sanctioned strength, ongoing litigations, and advancements in e-stamping, e-courts, and e-court fee systems.

“The Chief Minister directed the officials to liaise with the Ministry of Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is operationalized before the upcoming budget session of the J&K Legislative Assembly,” said the official spokesperson.