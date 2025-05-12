J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Out To Families Of Deceased In Poonch, Says Govt With Them

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Poonch within 36 hours of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Abdullah visited the worst affected areas of Poonch town and adjoining areas where a total of 13 people were killed in Pakistani shelling. After meeting locals, Abdullah said the government is prepared for any kind of situation in the future and lessons must be learnt from the present crisis and shortcomings.

Outlining future preparedness, the Chief Minister said, “May we never face such a situation again, but if we do, we must be better prepared. We plan to establish critical infrastructure including fixed and mobile bunkers, reinforce ambulance services, and improve evacuation mechanisms in border areas through mock drills and practical assessments.”

Accompanied by all the three members of legislative Assembly from Poonch district, his advisor and others, Abdullah showered his praise on the way everybody including MLAs, deputy commissioner and SSP Poonch reacted to the situation. He also lauded the communal harmony and brotherhood in the area which was reflected during the crisis.

“Today, we gather in a time of great difficulty and pain. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the spirit of unity and communal harmony displayed by the people of Poonch. The brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and others during this crisis is truly commendable. May the Almighty continue to bless this unity,” he said.

The Chief Minister offered his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. “Their pain is our pain. I salute the people of Poonch for their resilience, unity and sense of coexistence during this crisis. You have set an example for the rest of the state and the country. May peace return to our borders, and may our people continue to live in harmony and safety,” he said.

Abdullah praised the local administration for itsr unwavering commitment to their cause and said, “DC, SSP and their teams stood their ground and worked tirelessly to support the people and minimize the suffering caused by this tragic situation.”

During his interaction with bereaved families who lost their loved ones, Omar said, “Words fall short in the face of such grief. I offered my heartfelt condolences and assured them that they are not alone, the entire administration and I stand with them,” He assured all possible help to the injured and said that Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of each individual killed in the shelling.

Speaking on the conflict, the Chief Minister said, “This situation was not of our making. Our neighboring country chose to target innocent civilians on our side of the border. This is both deeply saddening and unacceptable.”

Commenting on the expanding threat of cross-border shelling, Abdullah said, “For the first time, even the old quarters of Jammu have been affected. We are now forced to contemplate building bunkers in the city, something previously unimaginable.”

He stressed the need for immediate reforms in preparedness. “We must learn from this experience and rectify our shortcomings. Strengthening hospital infrastructure is essential. Citizens have suggested that retired doctors be engaged during emergencies. I will raise this with the Health Minister and explore re-employment or stipend-based schemes for retired medical professionals,” he added.



