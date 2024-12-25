J&K: Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour Amidst Bone-Chilling Weather At Gulmarg

Baramulla: Amid freezing temperatures and bone-chilling cold, Christmas was celebrated at the historic Gulmarg church in North Kashmir; prayers offered for peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour Amidst Bone-Chilling Weather At Gulmarg (ETV Bharat)

The historic Saint Mary’s Church in Gulmarg resonated with prayers and celebrations to mark the auspicious occasion with worshippers and visitors praying for prosperity and goodwill.

Special prayer meeting was held at the Church, adorned with festive decorations, during which worshippers and visitors prayed for peace, love and harmony.

On the occasion, a unique cake competition was also organised, aimed to promote Kashmir’s inclusive and tolerant society, assuring visitors that Gulmarg remains a safe and welcoming destination for tourists.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the revellers said that they were Undeterred by below-freezing temperatures and devotees, including women and children, joined the prayers in churches decorated on the occasion.

“The teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, compassion and brotherhood, have guided human beings on the path of righteousness. Jesus Christ is perhaps more relevant today than ever when the world is facing increasing hatred, intolerance and violence,” they added.

Another local said, “Celebration of this joyous occasion will strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, secularism, and the pluralistic traditions for which Jammu and Kashmir was always known.”

Praising Kashmir’s decades-old religious harmony, a local Kashmiri pandit said, “Today traditional cultural unity was seen in the church where many Kashmiri people were greeting Christians. The whole nation is soaked in the Christmas celebration and celebrating here at Gulmarg is a different experience itself.”

The church priest, while addressing the gathering, said that Christmas is a celebration of love, peace, and unity. “The event in itself is the reflection of Kashmir's spirit of harmony, where people from different backgrounds come together.

“Through the celebrations, we pray for a world filled with love, compassion, and understanding”, he said, adding that it is a reminder that peace and goodwill are the greatest gifts we can offer one another.