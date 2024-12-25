ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour Amidst Bone-Chilling Weather At Gulmarg

Despite the biting cold, Christmas celebrations brought together people from all walks of life in Gulmarg, with prayers offered for peace and prosperity.

Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour Amidst Bone-Chilling Weather At Gulmarg
Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour Amidst Bone-Chilling Weather At Gulmarg (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Baramulla: Amid freezing temperatures and bone-chilling cold, Christmas was celebrated at the historic Gulmarg church in North Kashmir; prayers offered for peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour Amidst Bone-Chilling Weather At Gulmarg (ETV Bharat)

The historic Saint Mary’s Church in Gulmarg resonated with prayers and celebrations to mark the auspicious occasion with worshippers and visitors praying for prosperity and goodwill.

Special prayer meeting was held at the Church, adorned with festive decorations, during which worshippers and visitors prayed for peace, love and harmony.

On the occasion, a unique cake competition was also organised, aimed to promote Kashmir’s inclusive and tolerant society, assuring visitors that Gulmarg remains a safe and welcoming destination for tourists.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the revellers said that they were Undeterred by below-freezing temperatures and devotees, including women and children, joined the prayers in churches decorated on the occasion.

“The teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, compassion and brotherhood, have guided human beings on the path of righteousness. Jesus Christ is perhaps more relevant today than ever when the world is facing increasing hatred, intolerance and violence,” they added.

Another local said, “Celebration of this joyous occasion will strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, secularism, and the pluralistic traditions for which Jammu and Kashmir was always known.”

Praising Kashmir’s decades-old religious harmony, a local Kashmiri pandit said, “Today traditional cultural unity was seen in the church where many Kashmiri people were greeting Christians. The whole nation is soaked in the Christmas celebration and celebrating here at Gulmarg is a different experience itself.”

The church priest, while addressing the gathering, said that Christmas is a celebration of love, peace, and unity. “The event in itself is the reflection of Kashmir's spirit of harmony, where people from different backgrounds come together.

“Through the celebrations, we pray for a world filled with love, compassion, and understanding”, he said, adding that it is a reminder that peace and goodwill are the greatest gifts we can offer one another.

Read more:

  1. Jharkhand’s First GEL Church Prepares For Christmas 2024
  2. WATCH: Bountiful Santa Claus Leaves His Hometown Lapland To Deliver Christmas Gifts
  3. Bethlehem Marks A Second Subdued Christmas Eve During War In Gaza

Baramulla: Amid freezing temperatures and bone-chilling cold, Christmas was celebrated at the historic Gulmarg church in North Kashmir; prayers offered for peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Christmas Celebrated With Religious Fervour Amidst Bone-Chilling Weather At Gulmarg (ETV Bharat)

The historic Saint Mary’s Church in Gulmarg resonated with prayers and celebrations to mark the auspicious occasion with worshippers and visitors praying for prosperity and goodwill.

Special prayer meeting was held at the Church, adorned with festive decorations, during which worshippers and visitors prayed for peace, love and harmony.

On the occasion, a unique cake competition was also organised, aimed to promote Kashmir’s inclusive and tolerant society, assuring visitors that Gulmarg remains a safe and welcoming destination for tourists.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the revellers said that they were Undeterred by below-freezing temperatures and devotees, including women and children, joined the prayers in churches decorated on the occasion.

“The teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, compassion and brotherhood, have guided human beings on the path of righteousness. Jesus Christ is perhaps more relevant today than ever when the world is facing increasing hatred, intolerance and violence,” they added.

Another local said, “Celebration of this joyous occasion will strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, secularism, and the pluralistic traditions for which Jammu and Kashmir was always known.”

Praising Kashmir’s decades-old religious harmony, a local Kashmiri pandit said, “Today traditional cultural unity was seen in the church where many Kashmiri people were greeting Christians. The whole nation is soaked in the Christmas celebration and celebrating here at Gulmarg is a different experience itself.”

The church priest, while addressing the gathering, said that Christmas is a celebration of love, peace, and unity. “The event in itself is the reflection of Kashmir's spirit of harmony, where people from different backgrounds come together.

“Through the celebrations, we pray for a world filled with love, compassion, and understanding”, he said, adding that it is a reminder that peace and goodwill are the greatest gifts we can offer one another.

Read more:

  1. Jharkhand’s First GEL Church Prepares For Christmas 2024
  2. WATCH: Bountiful Santa Claus Leaves His Hometown Lapland To Deliver Christmas Gifts
  3. Bethlehem Marks A Second Subdued Christmas Eve During War In Gaza

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GULMARG CHRISTMASKASHMIRCHRISTMASGULMARGCHRISTMAS AT GULMARG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.